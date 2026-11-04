Schmaltz scores on the power play late in regulation to lift Mammoth past Maple Leafs 3

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the winner on a power play with 6:48 left in regulation and the Utah Mammoth beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Guenther and Andrew Peeke also scored for Utah. Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves. Clayton Keller added three assists and Mikail Sergachev had a pair.

Jack Roslovic scored twice for Toronto, which got 33 stops from Sergei Bobrovsky. Auston Matthews assisted on Roslovic’s goals.

Schmaltz snapped a 2-all tie when he buried a loose puck in the crease on the man advantage after Bobrovsky made a huge stop on Keller.

Down 2-1 in the third period, the Maple Leafs tied it at 9:05 when Rosolvic moved in alone on Cossa and scored his second of the night on a backhand shot.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion signed over the summer to a big-money deal in free agency for the next three seasons, Bobrovsky entered with a 3-5-2 record, .885 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

LIGHTNING 4, RED WINGS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored two goals, Anthony Cirelli got one and Tampa Bay beat Detroit for their seventh straight home win.

Reigning NHL MVP Nikita Kucherov had two assists in his first home game since asking the Lightning for a trade, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots.

Lucas Raymond and J.T. Compher scored Detroit’s goals. The Red Wings pulled their goalie for an extra shooter for the final three minutes and put plenty of pressure on Vasilevskiy but couldn’t get the tying goal. Ryan McDonagh slid an empty-netter down the ice with 1 second left.

RANGERS 3, BLUES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox had a goal and an assist, Dylan Garand made 32 saves, and New York snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over St. Louis.

Oliver Bjorkstrand also had a goal for the Rangers and Eeli Tolvanen scored an empty-netter and had an assist. J.T. Miller had a pair of assists.

Pius Suter scored with 59 seconds to play for the Blues to spoil Garand’s shutout bid. Joel Hofer had 28 saves for St. Louis.

The Blues went scoreless on the power play in six chances. The Rangers were 0 for 3 on the power play.

The Rangers are now 7-2 at home this season and have won seven games when leading after the first period. They allowed two or fewer goals in a game for the ninth time this season.

WILD 4, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, and Joel Eriksson Ek scored what proved to be the winner after a Flyers clearing attempt hit a referee as Minnesota beat Philadelphia.

The Wild scored two goals in 31 seconds in the first period. Boldy took a pass from Quinn Hughes and snapped it from the high slot past Flyers goalie Dan Vladar to open the scoring.

On the next shift, a pass from Blake Coleman hit off Porter Martone’s skate and caromed right to Michael McCarron, who wristed it past Vladar to make it 2-0.

The Flyers were unhappy with referee Kyle Rehman on the opening shift of the second period. A clearing pass from Jamie Drysdale hit Rehman and created a 2-on-1 for Minnesota. Boldy fed a pass to Erikisson-Ek for a wrister that beat Vladar to extend the lead to 3-0.

Philadelphia’s Trevor Zegras shouted at Rehman and was immediately assessed a 10-minute misconduct.

Jesper Wallstedt made 23 saves for the Wild, who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1) and have won five straight on the road.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Hertl’s second goal of the night with 32 seconds left in regulation lifted Vegas past Pittsburgh.

Vegas won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history when Hertl tipped a pass from Mark Stone past Pittsburgh goaltender Arturs Silovs. The winner came shortly after the Golden Knights killed a late 5-on-3 power play.

Pittsburgh forward Tommy Novak, who scored and added an assist during a third-period rally, was called for tripping shortly after the teams returned to even strength. Hertl’s second power-play goal of the night — and the second allowed by the Penguins’ penalty kill at home — sent Pittsburgh to a third straight loss.

Adin Hill stopped 23 shots for the Golden Knights, who found their legs late a night after a shootout loss in Boston .

STARS 6, CAPITALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the third-fastest natural hat trick in team history to help Dallas to a victory over Washington.

Robertson’s sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the season came in a stretch of 5 minutes, 20 seconds early in the second period. His last, a snap shot from the point through traffic to make it 4-0, chased Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson with 14:17 to go until the second intermission.

Mikko Rantanen scored later in the second period to tie Robertson for the team lead as Dallas picked up points for a fifth consecutive road game.

Roope Hintz scored and added an assist, and Joel Kirvanta struck first for Dallas midway through the first period. Jake Oettinger had 20 saves.

Jordan Kyrou scored a goal and had two assists for Washington, which eventually closed the deficit to 6-5 on Ryan Leonard’s goal on a six-on-five with 1:02 remaining.

BLUE JACKETS 7, AVALANCHE 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored 28 seconds into the game and Charlie Coyle had two goals and two assists as Columbus snapped a two-game skid with a victory over Colorado.

Coyle scored his first goal for the Blue Jackets with 7:57 remaining in the second period on a tip-in, assisted by Zach Werenski and Kent Johnson. He added a wrist shot with 8:39 left in the third, assisted by Cole Sillinger and Damon Severson.

Valeri Nichushkin, Sillinger, Ivan Provorov and Jacob Christiansen scored for the Blue Jackets.

Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Colorado was playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Monday night.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves in the win for the Blue Jackets. Scott Wedgewood had 12 saves for the Avalanche.

DEVILS 4, OILERS 3 (S0)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored two goals and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves to win his first home start of the season and the New Jersey Devils ended the Edmonton Oilers’ winning streak at three by winning 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Fans chanted “USA! USA!” after Hughes’ first goal, a nod to him scoring the winner in overtime to deliver gold for the U.S. at the Olympics against Canada in the final. Hellebuyck, who backstopped the Americans in Milan, was making his third start for the Devils since they traded for him.

Arseny Gritsyuk got the shootout winner and Connor Brown also scored in regulation against the Oilers, who he played with for two seasons and helped reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2024 and ’25. The Devils have won two in a row and five of their past six.

Connor McDavid extended his NHL record season-opening assist streak to 16 games with his league-leading 31st. Evan Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton, and Tristan Jarry had his shutout streak ended after more than seven periods without allowing a goal but finished with 31 saves.

Skating in his 1,038th regular season game, Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with Hall of Famer Kevin Lowe for the most in Oilers franchise history. Players wore T-shirts with that number and a caricature of Nugent-Hopkins on it.