Schwarber hits MLB-leading 40th homer, Luzardo fans 9 as Phillies beat Mariners 6-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit his MLB-leading 40th home run, Jesús Luzardo struck out nine in seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday.

Schwarber hit a three-run shot in the second inning and reached 40 homers for a fourth season with Philadelphia, matching the franchise mark set by Ryan Howard. The 33-year-old Schwarber, who snapped an 0-for-7 slump with a single in the first, sent Bryan Woo's fastball 425 feet into right-center to cap a four-run inning that put the Phillies ahead 6-0.

With the win, the Phillies (74-60) avoided a series sweep against the Mariners and remain 4 1/2 games back of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves face the Dodgers later Wednesday.

The Mariners (64-70) are three games behind first-place Houston in the AL West. The Astros take on the Yankees later Wednesday.

Tim Mayza and Jhoan Duran closed out Philadelphia's 16th shutout of the season as the Mariners were held to two hits.

Luzardo (12-5) retired his first 14 batters before giving up a two-out single to Jhonny Pereda in the fourth. He allowed one hit, walked three and reached 200 strikeouts for the second straight season. In five starts over innings 33 2/3 innings in August, Luzardo has allowed just five earned runs.

Harper hit a two-run homer in the first inning to give the Phillies the early lead. His 27th homer of the season extended his on-base streak to a career-best 29 games.

Woo (9-9) lasted four innings. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed six runs on five hits while striking out five.

Justin Crawford hit an RBI single in the second to put the Phillies up 3-0 before Schwarber's homer.

Up next

Phillies: Start a three-game weekend series in Los Angeles on Friday and send RHP Andrew Painter (3-6, 6.04 ERA) against Angels LHP Reid Detmers (4-8, 3.62).

Mariners: Have not announced a starter for their series opener in Toronto on Friday. Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (8-5, 2.37) gets the start.

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