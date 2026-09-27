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Scott's TD run helps NC State shake off blown lead, Vanderbilt loss by beating Appalachian State

The home team overcame a surrendered lead to defeat its opponent 41-31; a late touchdown secured the final victory

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TD run helps NC State shake off blown lead, Vanderbilt loss by beating Appalachian State
TD run helps NC State shake off blown lead, Vanderbilt loss by beating Appalachian State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Scott bounced outside to the left for the go-ahead 16-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left that helped N.C. State overcome a blown 21-point lead and beat Appalachian State 41-31 on Saturday night.

Scott ran for 148 yards and two TDs for the Wolfpack (2-2), coming on a night when N.C. State was trying to regroup from a shocking loss at Vanderbilt on a last-second fumble that was recovered for a score .

The Wolfpack initially appeared headed for a smooth recovery by scoring touchdowns on four of six first-half drives to lead 28-7. But the Mountaineers (3-1) rallied with back-to-back TD drives — around a surprise onside-kick recovery — to tie it at 31-all on Gavin Barber's 9-yard scoring catch with 9:41 left.

Scott's second touchdown came on the eighth consecutive run play on a physical drive by the Wolfpack, which forced a fourth-down incompletion with 3:59 left then added Kanoah Vinesett's 35-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game. Still, Dave Doeren's squad couldn't feel relaxed until James London's 42-yard field goal went wide left with 45 seconds left.

Malachi Singleton threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score to lead Appalachian State.

The takeaway

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers arrived with their first 3-0 mark since starting 7-0 in 2019, and they're in the midst of playing their first five games in their home state of North Carolina. They had won their last two games by a combined five points against Charlotte and East Carolina, then gave N.C. State a scare after climbing out of a big hole.

N.C. State: So much about Saturday was moving past last week's disaster. That included quarterback CJ Bailey, who lost the fumble that turned a road win into an improbable loss. Bailey scored on a 5-yard keeper around the left side to cap the Wolfpack's first drive. He had two TD throws by halftime — the last being the 17-yard connection with Keenan Jackson for the 28-7 lead shortly before the break — but cooled with just 88 yards passing after halftime.

Up next

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers have an open week before hosting Old Dominion on Oct. 10.

N.C. State: No. 16 Louisville visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

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