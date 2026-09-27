Scott's TD run helps NC State shake off blown lead, Vanderbilt loss by beating Appalachian State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Scott bounced outside to the left for the go-ahead 16-yard touchdown run with 5:08 left that helped N.C. State overcome a blown 21-point lead and beat Appalachian State 41-31 on Saturday night.

Scott ran for 148 yards and two TDs for the Wolfpack (2-2), coming on a night when N.C. State was trying to regroup from a shocking loss at Vanderbilt on a last-second fumble that was recovered for a score .

The Wolfpack initially appeared headed for a smooth recovery by scoring touchdowns on four of six first-half drives to lead 28-7. But the Mountaineers (3-1) rallied with back-to-back TD drives — around a surprise onside-kick recovery — to tie it at 31-all on Gavin Barber's 9-yard scoring catch with 9:41 left.

Scott's second touchdown came on the eighth consecutive run play on a physical drive by the Wolfpack, which forced a fourth-down incompletion with 3:59 left then added Kanoah Vinesett's 35-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game. Still, Dave Doeren's squad couldn't feel relaxed until James London's 42-yard field goal went wide left with 45 seconds left.

Malachi Singleton threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a score to lead Appalachian State.

The takeaway

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers arrived with their first 3-0 mark since starting 7-0 in 2019, and they're in the midst of playing their first five games in their home state of North Carolina. They had won their last two games by a combined five points against Charlotte and East Carolina, then gave N.C. State a scare after climbing out of a big hole.

N.C. State: So much about Saturday was moving past last week's disaster. That included quarterback CJ Bailey, who lost the fumble that turned a road win into an improbable loss. Bailey scored on a 5-yard keeper around the left side to cap the Wolfpack's first drive. He had two TD throws by halftime — the last being the 17-yard connection with Keenan Jackson for the 28-7 lead shortly before the break — but cooled with just 88 yards passing after halftime.

Up next

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers have an open week before hosting Old Dominion on Oct. 10.

N.C. State: No. 16 Louisville visits the Wolfpack next Saturday.

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