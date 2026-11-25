CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Tyler Rolison scored 22 points as SE Louisiana beat North Dakota 73-72 in a consolation game at the Cancun Challenge on Wednesday.

Rolison had three steals for the Lions (3-4). Yanis Ndjonga scored 18 points while going 7 of 11 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Garrett Shoemaker had 15 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

Jayden Moore led the Fightin’ Hawks (4-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and five assists. North Dakota also got 14 points and two steals from Tyler Wagner. Samuel Hincapie also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.