Seahawks and CB Terrion Arnold, who faces felony charges, are working on a deal, AP source says

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks and cornerback Terrion Arnold are working on a contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

Arnold, 23, is facing eight felony charges stemming from allegations he orchestrated the abduction and beating of three men in February. He became a free agent in June, when the Detroit Lions released him a few days after the kidnapping, armed robbery and conspiracy charges were levied.

Prosecutors in Florida said Arnold arranged for the men to be pistol-whipped after he wrongly suspected them of stealing $100,000 in cash and luxury goods from him. Police called him the “primary conspirator” in the Feb. 4 attack, and a judge set his bail at $1 million.

Defense attorney R. Timothy Jansen said in Hillsborough County court earlier this summer that Arnold is “absolutely denying these allegations.” Denise White, the CEO of EAG Sports Management, an agency that represents Arnold, said there’s “no credible evidence” against him, only accounts from others who may have an incentive to get a lighter sentence.

Arnold has played in 25 NFL games, including playoffs, since the Lions took him with the 24th pick of the 2024 draft out of Florida State. The Seahawks hosted Arnold on Sunday, two days before he visited the New York Giants .

Coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Arnold's visit and tryout went well.

“It’s a situation where there’s other things surrounding it as well, we’re aware of that,” Macdonald said. “We’re working through the situation right now. I enjoyed meeting him and he enjoyed being here. We’ll see how it goes.”

The Seahawks fielded arguably the NFL’s best defense last season. No team allowed fewer points per game (17.2), and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions.

Arnold should add depth to a secondary that lost cornerback Riq Woolen to free agency and has been without second-year safety Nick Emannwori, who had offseason ankle surgery , during training camp.

Macdonald said the Seahawks would look into Arnold's background.

“I trust our people to make the best decision for us,” Macdonald said. “We also think this is a great place to come work, too, and that people can be the best version of themselves if given the opportunity. Works both ways.”

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