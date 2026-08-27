Seahawks give 3-time Pro Bowl DT Leonard Williams a $90 million, 3-year extension, AP source says

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams and the Seattle Seahawks have agreed on a three-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $56 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the extension.

The 32-year-old Williams was a second-team AP All-Pro last season when he helped the Seahawks win the franchise’s second Super Bowl title.

Williams has 22 sacks in 2 1/2 seasons with Seattle and 61 1/2 in an 11-year career spent with the Seahawks, Giants and Jets.

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