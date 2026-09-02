Seahawks look to defend Super Bowl title with Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba back after big seasons

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (17-3)

Expectations

Considering how many key players the Seahawks retained from last year’s Super Bowl-winning squad, it isn’t unreasonable to think Seattle could become the ninth team in NFL history to win consecutive championships. Anything less than securing the franchise’s third Super Bowl would be considered a failure for coach Mike Macdonald and his talented roster. As they did last season, the Seahawks will have to compete in a tough AFC West. The already-talented Los Angeles Rams retooled by acquiring Myles Garrett, who won two of the last three AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, and pairing him with Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement. The Seahawks bring back the reigning AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who last year set team records for catches and receiving yards. Quarterback Sam Darnold returns after leading a team to 14 or more wins for the second straight season. Seattle’s defense, which allowed the fewest points per game (17.2) a year ago, perhaps got stronger with the addition of edge rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who has 58 1/2 career sacks. The Seahawks have the pieces in place to repeat as champions. Now, the question is whether they do what the “Legion of Boom”-era teams came so close to doing and hoist a second Lombardi Trophy.

New faces

RB Jadarian Price, S Bud Clark, CB Julian Neal, G Beau Stephens, WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr., CB Andre Fuller, NT Deven Eastern, CB Michael Dansby, LB Dante Fowler Jr., WR Irvin Charles, OT Bobby Hart, TE Nick Vannett, CB Noah Igbinoghene, S Rodney Thomas II, RB Emanuel Wilson.

Key losses

RB Kenneth Walker III, CB Riq Woolen, S Coby Bryant, LB Boye Mafe, WR Dareke Young.

Strengths

Few position groups on the Seahawks are deeper and more talented than wide receiver. Seattle returns Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, who signed a $51 million, three-year contract in March after making big plays last season on offense and special teams. Cooper Kupp, the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year, is back for his second season in Seattle. Tory Horton, who only appeared in eight games last year because of a broken shin, scored six touchdowns as a rookie in 2025 and has been a full participant in training camp. Seattle has it all at wide receiver — star power, depth and diversity of talent.

Weaknesses

Walker, the Super Bowl MVP, left for the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency . And his understudy, Zach Charbonnet, was placed on the physically unable to perform list before training camp. The Seahawks will need their reserve running backs to step up this season, at least until Charbonnet returns. Rookie first-round draft pick Jadarian Price has looked the part in camp, but he doesn’t have much experience catching passes out of the backfield. Price could split time with George Holani, who is entering his third NFL season. Holani has rushed for only 83 yards on 25 carries in a reserve role. Emanuel Wilson, who signed in free agency after three seasons with Green Bay, adds to an inexperienced group.

Camp development

Tight end Elijah Arroyo could be poised for a breakout season. Arroyo, a second-round pick in 2025, was slowed by a knee injury over the closing stretch of last season. But in training camp, the 6-foot-5, 254-pounder has impressed with both his improved blocking and a number of touchdown catches during one-on-one drills. First-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury likes to make good use of his tight ends, which means Arroyo could see both his opportunities and production increase.

Fantasy player to watch

Shaheed is in line to take on a more prominent role in his first full season in Seattle. The 6-foot, 180-pound speedster was more of a factor on special teams in 2025 after joining the Seahawks in a midseason trade with New Orleans. While continuing to return kickoffs and punts, Shaheed should also get plenty of passes thrown his way in an offense that averaged the eighth-most passing yards per game last season.

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