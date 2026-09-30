Sean McVay says NFL agrees officials erred on pass interference that swung Rams' loss to Broncos

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rams coach Sean McVay said the NFL told him officials erred in calling a late pass-interference penalty that swung Los Angeles' loss at Denver on Sunday.

Cornerback Josh Wallace was flagged for interfering with Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant, negating his interception and extending the drive, allowing Denver to score a touchdown with 47 seconds remaining to deal the Rams a 30-26 defeat. Replays showed Bryant had grabbed Wallace, not the other way around.

McVay had requested more information on the sequence from the league, a common practice from coaches and teams each week to better teach specific techniques and points of officiating emphasis.

“Like I’ve told you, the only thing that matters to me is how to educate our players,” McVay said Wednesday. “And it’s like I said to you guys afterwards, I wouldn’t change the way that I’m coaching Josh Wallace on how to play the cycle of that snap. Whether it was or wasn’t right, that wasn’t the point. The call was made, and that was what the call was. What I am interested in is if there’s any sort of feedback that says this is in alignment with what would correctly be officially as a DPI.”

The finding did not provide McVay any solace.

“That game’s over with,” McVay said. “We’re a 1-2 football team, and got to be able to move forward, and that’s where we’re at.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams agreed with his coach, with the 13-year veteran declining to discuss the merits of the penalty.

“Me talking about it, saying my feelings on it is not going to change it,” Adams said. “If it would, I’ll definitely tell you right now. It’s not. My words are not going to influence anything, so we’re just going to leave that one in the past.”

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