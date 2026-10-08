Sean Payton reclaims Broncos play-calling duties in a bid to jolt a sputtering offense
The head coach assumes play-calling duties; the team seeks to improve offensive performance following poor results
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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton is taking back play-calling duties from his new offensive coordinator in hopes of sparking the Denver Broncos' stagnant offense.
Payton made the announcement after Thursday's practice and called the decision even tougher than the one he made to give up his play-calling duties to coordinator Davis Webb.
The Broncos (2-2) have been plagued by poor starts, scoring just 13 first-half points through the season's first month and quarterback Bo Nix hasn't been playing well, either, bailing on deep throws and dumping the ball off early and not tucking it and running like he did last year before he broke his right ankle in the playoffs.
Davis, who was scheduled to meet with the media Thursday, was pushed back to Friday along with defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's podium appearance.
The Broncos visit the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-4) on Sunday.
See AP’s full NFL coverage here
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