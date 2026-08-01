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SEC, Big Ten add long-missing support to college sports bill and revive its chances in the Senate

Major conferences agree to back bill regulating college sports; measure avoids collapse and may pass Senate

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SEC, Big Ten add long-missing support to college sports bill and revive its chances in the Senate
SEC, Big Ten add long-missing support to college sports bill and revive its chances in the SenateTWITTER - TWITTER

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences agreed Friday night to support a Senate bill that seeks to regulate college sports, ending a breakneck week of negotiations and pulling the bipartisan measure out of what looked like a certain death spiral.

School presidents from both conferences voted to back the bill after receiving last-minute concessions over language regarding third-party name-image-likeness deals and the so-called “associated entities” that often make those arrangements.

More details need to be worked out, but the headline is that the bill still has a chance to earn the 60 votes it needs to halt debate and head to an up-or-down vote before the Senate heads for summer break next Friday.

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

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