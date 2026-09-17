SEC Week 3: No. 7 LSU heads to No. 8 Ole Miss in a grudge-filled showdown

Things to watch this week in the Southeastern Conference:

Game of the week

No. 7 LSU (2-0) at No. 8 Ole Miss (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

LSU visits Ole Miss as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the season. Not only is it a heavyweight SEC opener for two playoff hopefuls but it's loaded with grudge potential and off-field storytlines that includes court fights.

While Kiffin’s departure led to turnover on both teams, the Rebels have the benefit of two Heisman Trophy contenders in the backfield with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. LSU has allowed just two offensive touchdowns through two games but it will be challenged on the road by this duo. Likewise, new Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt has had mixed results and is coming off a three-interception game.

LSU leads the overall series between these border rivals 65-39-3, but Ole Miss has won three of the past five meetings, including last year in Oxford. The Tiges are 2.5-point favorites.

The undercard

Florida (2-0) at Auburn (2-0), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Both teams have new quarterbacks and coaches after disappointing 2025 campaigns, with coach Alex Golesh and quarterback Byrum Brown both at Auburn after leaving USF. Former Tulane coach Jon Sumrall snagged quarterback Aaron Philo out of the transfer portal in his rebuild at Florida.

Florida cruised to two expected victories, while Auburn stopped Baylor just short of the Week 1 upset before rolling past Southern Miss 43-8.

This SEC opener is the kind of game each team needs to win if it is truly on the way back toward the upper echelon of the SEC. The Gators are 3-point favorites.

Impact players

— Vernell Brown III: The Florida return man had back-to-back punt returns for touchdowns against Campbell, tying a school record.

— Arch Manning : The Texas quarterback led three fourth-quarter touchdown drives to climb back from a 20-point deficit and knock off then-No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night. The Longhorns host UTSA.

— DeSean Bishop: Tennessee’s top returning offensive playmaker picked up where he left off, running for 244 yards and three touchdowns in two games. Bishop’s 147 rushing yards and two scores led the Vols past Georgia Tech. Tennessee hosts Kennesaw State.

A look at the numbers

Georgia has the top-scoring offense in the FBS, averaging 66.5 points per game through 2 games. Florida ranks third nationally with 59 points per game. … Mississippi State is averaging a conference-high 620.5 yards of offense per game, and quarterback Kamario Taylor leads the conference in passing yards. LSU follows with 586 ypg. … LSU’s defense is holding opponents to the fewest yards per game (142). … Tennessee has given up a conference-high 142 penalty yards per game. … Gunner Stockton boasts a conference-high 87.5 completion percentage, second to only Miami’s Darian Mensah nationally.

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