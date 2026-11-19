WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine says he will force a vote on the Senate floor in the coming weeks to require President Donald Trump's administration to calculate the human rights consequences of its policies in Russia.

Kaine is introducing the resolution on Thursday under an arcane provision of a foreign policy law that allows any senator to trigger a vote requiring a report on a country’s human rights practices. His measure would request more information about the effects of a diesel deal with Russia that was struck by the Republican president in October and that waived sanctions against Moscow and allowed for the sale of millions of tons of the fuel.

The measure would also require the State Department to report on the consequences of other U.S. policies as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Pentagon delayed the delivery of Patriot air defense interceptors and that U.S. intelligence that warns of incoming Russian attacks against his country had been interrupted.

Trump said in announcing the deal on Oct. 9 that Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons “immediately thereafter.” Russia will deliver an additional 3 million tons “within a short period of time” after that, he wrote on social media. He did not address the sanctions or Russia’s war but said, “Lower prices for Americans, especially our Great Farmers, Ranchers, and Truckers, is my Greatest Priority.”

If passed, the resolution would ask the State Department to calculate how Trump's policies have affected Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine and if they have caused or worsened human rights abuses. It also asks for an update on the current status of negotiations to end the war, which Russia launched in February 2022.

Kaine says he hopes the resolution, which he calls a “test of good faith,” can pass with bipartisan votes.

“If they were to give us a nonstarter human rights report that whitewashes Russia’s record, that will tell us a lot and that will tell the American public a lot," the Virginia senator said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The resolution — coming as Trump had just wrapped up a meeting in China with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping — is part of Senate Democrats’ strategy since the beginning of Trump's second term to force votes on reversing parts of his agenda . Kaine has led efforts to force multiple war powers votes , including several on the war in Iran .

Kaine also triggered a vote last year on a resolution to require more transparency from the Trump administration about the human rights effects of deportations to El Salvador. The Senate, controlled by Republicans, voted along party lines to block it .

The strategy has proven effective for Democrats as they have taken floor time from majority Republicans and forced them to go on record on the Iran war and other issues ahead of this year’s midterm elections , in which Democrats ultimately won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington.

Kaine said he will continue to find ways to trigger votes even when Democrats take the Senate majority next year. Unlike most bills, the privileged resolutions he has introduced under the Foreign Assistance Act, the War Powers Act and other foreign policy laws prompt a quick vote within weeks and bypass committees.

Getting past a presidential veto will be hard, Kaine concedes, but, “I want to make everybody here own what’s going on” and be accountable for their votes.

“We have to put bills on the president’s desk,” Kaine said.