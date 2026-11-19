WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a Democratic effort to end the war in Iran, weighing in on the conflict for the first time since their party’s sweeping losses in the midterm elections.

The 48-51 vote came after the Republican-led House passed the same measure in September . While the effort is mostly symbolic, Democrats have forced votes on the war in both chambers over and over again this year as they campaigned against the war.

“The American public is tired of it,” said Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat who has led the war powers efforts. “The American public is also tired of escalating gasoline prices and diesel prices, and other things that have gone up and punished Americans since the war.”

While acknowledging that high gas prices have hurt them politically, Republicans have argued that the votes are a distraction. Republican Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana said before the vote that the U.S. should “finish the job, protect this nation and protect our allies.”

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky voted for the resolution. Collins was defeated for reelection earlier this month.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania voted with Republicans to block the resolution, as did Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., after siding with Democrats on previous votes.

Iran war was an issue for many voters

Democrats made the war a top issue in their campaigns, and about 6 in 10 voters said the U.S. made the “wrong decision” in taking military action against Iran, according to The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters in the United States. Most of those voters dissatisfied with the Iran war backed the Democratic candidate in their local U.S. House race.

As Democrats have forced votes in both chambers this year, the results were mixed.

The House first approved a war powers resolution in June, and followed up with another one in July , all seeking to halt U.S. action in Iran.

The Senate has held more than a dozen votes to end the war, most of which have failed. The Senate approved a war powers resolution to end the conflict in June, but GOP senators quickly reversed course the next day after Trump berated them during a closed-door lunch.

While the resolution would not have gone to the president for his signature, passage is meant to stand as a powerful, if symbolic, statement from Congress and a rebuke of the administration’s military actions.

The Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war, but it also gives the president authority as the commander in chief to engage in some military actions. The War Powers Act, created in the aftermath of the Vietnam conflict, sought to put a more specific time limit on the president’s power, requiring congressional approval for sustained military actions after 60 or 90 days.