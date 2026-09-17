Sentnor leads Angel City to 3-1 victory over the Seattle Reign

Ally Sentnor, Ary Borges and Taylor Suarez scored in Angel City's 3-1 victory over the Seattle Reign on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

In the other match in the National Women’s Soccer League, Bay FC came back to tie the Denver Summit 2-2.

In the 18th minute, Angel City midfielder Maiara Niehue’s volley attempt drew a handball on Seattle Reign midfielder Angharad James-Turner. Sentnor converted her second penalty kick in consecutive weeks to open the scoring.

Off a corner kick from defender Evelyn Shores in the 40th minute, an unmarked Borges headed it home to double the lead. Within 30 seconds of subbing on, Suarez raced past multiple defenders and placed it in the side-netting for the 3-0 lead in the 81st minute.

Defender Sofia Huerta’s long-range blast in stoppage time provided the Reign with their lone goal of the game.

Angel City (10-8-6) is unbeaten four matches unbeaten and now only trails the Reign by a point for the last spot in the playoffs. The loss snapped a three-game win streak for Seattle (11-9-4).

Denver Summit squanders 2-0 lead

Claire Hutton and Taylor Huff scored late goals for Bay FC to erase a two-goal deficit against the Summit.

In the 42nd minute, Natalie Means played a low-driven cross into Lindsey Heaps, who finished off the counter with a tap-in goal. On a low-driven cross from Yazmeen Ryan, Janine Sonis’ sliding shot made it 2-0 for the Summit (8-8-8) in the 57th minute.

Hutton snuck in a right-footed shot from a narrow angle in the 73rd minute, trimming the lead. After tallying an assist earlier on the first goal, Huff intercepted the clearance and fired it between the legs of goalkeeper Abby Smith for the equalizer.

With the draw, Bay FC (6-13-5) ended a three-match losing streak.

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