Sergio Garcia returning to the European tour after LIV exit and sets Ryder Cup target

Sergio Garcia is returning to the European tour for the 2027 season and is open-minded about getting back on the PGA Tour, too.

The 46-year-old Spaniard revealed his future plans in a statement on his social media accounts on Thursday. His departure from LIV Golf was already known after four years on the breakaway circuit.

“Next season, I’ll be playing on the DP World Tour,” Garcia wrote. “This tour has been a huge part of my career from the very beginning, and I’m proud to call it home again.

“I’m also keeping my options open for a return to the PGA Tour. And probably the most exciting part for me is strengthening my personal relationships, both new and old.”

Garcia, who said he was “putting a big focus on a strong mindset and my mental health,” also expressed his ambition to get on the European team for the Ryder Cup being held at Adare Manor in Ireland in September.

He has played on the team 10 times, but not since 2021. He is Europe’s all-time leading scorer with 28 ½ points.

Garcia’s statement made reference to an incident at this year’s Masters, where he broke his driver on No. 2 at Augusta National after an outburst on the tee box and was issued a code-of-conduct warning — a first at the tournament.

“I can’t wait to get back to the Masters,” added Garcia, who claimed the green jacket in 2017. “I left Augusta last (time) disappointed with myself and my actions, and I’m ready to show what I’ve learned and where I am mentally.

“Augusta has given me some of the greatest moments of my life, and I’d love nothing more than to chase another green jacket at such a special place.”

The Spaniard was a high-profile departure to LIV Golf in 2022. The circuit is emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with BC Partners Credit and its $300 million pledge, and without Saudi money, and Garcia had already sought — and been granted — approval to leave LIV.

Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton are among other high-profile players to separate from LIV.

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