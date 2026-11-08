Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton becomes 2nd driver in F1 to start 400 races

SAO PAULO (AP) — Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton started his 400th race on Sunday, reaching the milestone at the São Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos.

The 41-year-old Ferrari driver joins a club that has only one other member: his former teammate Fernando Alonso, 45, now at Aston Martin.

Hamilton, the first Black driver to race in F1, started his professional career in 2007 at McLaren. He reached the milestone at the same race where he won his first title in 2008 in dramatic fashion against local favorite Felipe Massa.

Two-time champion Alonso, who started his career in 2001, reached 400 races in 2024 at the Mexican GP.

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