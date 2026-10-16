Shohei Ohtani's health and a possible lockout loom over an uncertain offseason for the Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After their earliest postseason exit in three years, the Los Angeles Dodgers head into the offseason facing uncertainty over next year.

Shohei Ohtani was dogged by injuries to his left knee and right biceps over the second half and into the playoffs that rendered him ineffective at the plate. The two-way superstar also didn't pitch after the All-Star break.

Whether Ohtani needs offseason surgery remains to be seen, although he acknowledged it's possible after Thursday's loss to the Brewers that completed Milwaukee's sweep of the NL Championship Series. If he does, would the recovery bleed into the start of next season?

A potential MLB lockout is looming with the current collective bargaining agreement set to expire on Dec. 1. Team owners have proposed a salary cap — something the sport has never had — and the players' union has adamantly rejected the idea.

A work stoppage would give Ohtani extra time to heal, although during such time the Dodgers would be cut off from communicating with any player, leaving Ohtani to rehab either from possible surgery or from his injuries on his own.

Communication between Ohtani and the team on his health during the season was “awesome,” Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, said last month, but he added: “The fully sharing exactly how he's feeling, maybe not so awesome.”

Ohtani said he plans to resume pitching next year, when he'll turn 33 in July. He's already had two Tommy John surgeries.

“What he’s doing is unprecedented, and it takes a real toll,” Friedman said. “And as you get older, I think us just being very dialed is going to be really important.”

Roster turnover is likely, even without big changes in MLB spending rules

The Dodgers had baseball's second-highest opening day payroll this year at $323.3 million, behind the New York Mets at $358.4 million. If a salary cap were to be imposed, the Dodgers' spending would be constrained when play resumes.

Some of the roster could look different next year, too, with nine players set to become free agents after the World Series, led by two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, who is expected to command a huge deal.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal from Detroit just before the trade deadline in August. The left-hander was 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 10 regular-season games for his new team. In the postseason, he was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 14 Ks. Skubal didn't want to discuss his future Thursday, although he expressed enthusiasm for the organization, his teammates and the fans.

Other impending free agents are infielder Miguel Rojas, utility player Kiké Hernández, and relievers Kris Bubic, Brusdar Graterol, Eric Lauer, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia.

As expected, Rojas announced his retirement Thursday, saying, “This is it, guys. That was my last game played.” He'll still be around, though, to work in a player development role.

Dodgers add a bit of youth with De Paula

The Dodgers got a glimpse of the future when they promoted Josue De Paula directly from Double-A to the majors in September. His energy and at-bats at designated hitter during Ohtani's stint on the injured list made an impression, and the 21-year-old was added to the postseason roster as a pinch-hitter.

The team will look to De Paula to further improve as an outfielder in 2027, although finding playing time for him will be challenging given the trio of veteran starters: Teoscar Hernández, Andy Pages and Kyle Tucker. De Paula is also blocked at DH by Ohtani.

“I think the experience he got being up here and watching what our guys do on a daily basis just helped connect some dots for him,” Friedman said. “And so, physically, he is capable of being a good corner outfielder, and we’re going to continue to tap into that.”

Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Ohtani, Tucker, Max Muncy and Will Smith will remain the Dodgers' veteran core. But some supporting players could be offloaded, like Kiké Hernández. Playing on a one-year deal, the 35-year-old was limited to 41 games while recovering from injuries and he didn't provide his usual postseason pop.

Manager Dave Roberts refused to blame an aging lineup for getting swept by the Brewers, whose 103 regular-season wins were three more than the Dodgers.

“We got beat,” he said. “There’s no because we’re too old or whatever. Every facet of the game, if you kind of unpack it, we were bested.”

There's drama off the field, too.

Owner Mark Walter was noticeably absent from the team's playoff games. He is facing multiple federal investigations into his business empire for possible financial improprieties involving insurance companies he controls. Walter has denied any wrongdoing. Since August, he sold his controlling interest in the Los Angeles Lakers and last month he unloaded his share in Chelsea of the Premier League.

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