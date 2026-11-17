NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers increased spending more slowly in October as economic uncertainty and high prices led more Americans to become cautious with their money.

Retail sales rose 0.2% in October, down from a revised 0.8% gain in September, according to the Commerce Department's report released Tuesday.

Excluding business at gas stations, retail sales were up 0.1%. Oil prices have been volatile with the flow of exports from the Middle East rising.

Sales at gas stations rose 1.5% last month; in September, that figure spiked 30.3% compared with the previous month, according to the Commerce Department's report.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell again to $3.78 per gallon Tuesday, according to motor club AAA, down 12% from last month at this time. That is still well above the price Americans were paying at this time last year, when a gallon was closer to $3.

Spending was mixed across different merchandising areas, according to the Commerce Department report.

Business at furniture and home furnishings stores fell 2.3%, while clothing and accessories stores had a 0.7% decline. Business at online retailers rose 1.2%, according to the report.

The data offers only a snapshot of consumer spending and doesn’t include activities like travel and hotel stays. But the lone services category – restaurants registered a 0.2% increase.

The retail sales report followed new evidence that inflation put more pressure on Americans last month.