Simmons throws 4 TD passes in debut as No. 25 Missouri beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54-14
Missouri debuted its new quarterback with 252 yards and four scores; the Tigers opened their season with a dominant 54-14 victory
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COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Austin Simmons threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns in a Missouri debut that lasted less than a half, and the No. 25 Tigers rolled to a season-opening 54-14 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday night.
Simmons lost the starting job to Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss following an injury last season. So, he transferred to its SEC rival, and proceeded to go 17 of 19 through the air, before giving way to Missouri backup Matt Zollers for the final series of the first half.
Simmons' favorite target was Donovan Olugbode, who finished with eight catches for 116 yards and two of the scores.
Jamal Roberts, getting the start in place of All-America running back Ahmad Hardy , added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground for the Tigers. Hardy is still recovering from a gunshot wound that he sustained as a bystander earlier this year.
Garrison Davis and Jack Schierholz split the snaps at quarterback for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-1), but neither was particularly effective. Schierholz had a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter while Za'Marion Webber had a 27-yard touchdown run.
The Tigers set the tone from their opening series, when Simmons was a crisp 7 of 7 for 61 yards with a 25-yard touchdown strike to Shaun Terry II. Simmons hit Olugbode from 14 yards out to cap the next series, Roberts plowed in for a TD early in the second quarter, and Simmons added long touchdown throws to Olugbode and fellow Ole Miss transfer Cayden Lee before his day was done.
It was 40-0 by halftime on a sweltering night at Faurot Field. The Tigers cruised the rest of the way with their backups.
On the field, thanks to the court
Missouri defensive tackle Sterling Webb played just one day after a St. Louis County judge denied the NCAA’s motion to dismiss a temporary restraining order making him eligible. Webb was granted the order in July to play his fifth season under rules that were recently adopted by the NCAA .
All-Americans on the sideline
Hardy wasn't the only All-American who missed the opener for the Tigers; left tackle Cayden Green was sidelined by an undisclosed injury, too. Jack Lange got the start and played well in his place.
The takeaway
The Tigers figure to get a much tougher test next week, when they head across the border to play bitter rival Kansas in the latest edition of the Border War. The programs once played annually as members of the Big 12, but it had been 14 years since their last game when the Tigers beat the Jayhawks last season in Columbia.
Up next
Arkansas Pine-Bluff: Plays Alcorn State next Saturday night in Memphis, Tennessee.
Missouri: At Kansas next Friday night.
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