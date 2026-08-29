Simpson's RBI single caps 4-run 7th inning as Rays rally to defeat Padres 7-6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yandy Diaz knocked in three runs with a bases-loaded single in the seventh inning and Chandler Simpson followed with a tiebreaking RBI hit as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied to beat San Diego 7-6 on Saturday in a game in which Padres second baseman Luis Rengifo was carted off with an apparent leg injury.

Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda homered as the Rays won their third straight and for the fifth time in six games.

Kevin Kelly (6-3) earned the win with 1 2/3 innings in relief. Bryan Baker recorded his league-leading 39th save by working a scoreless ninth. Starter Nick Martinez allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out four in six innings.

Bradgley Rodriguez (3-3) took the loss after failing to record an out while facing four batters in the seventh. Walker Buehler allowed seven hits and three runs while striking out three in five innings. Ty France hit a two-run home run for San Diego.

The Rays scored four times in the seventh inning. Diaz hit a bases-loaded single off the base of the wall in center. On the play, Rengifo was injured after taking a relay throw and while trying to cut down Cedric Mullins at the plate in a run down. When his throw sailed wide, Rengifo fell to the ground and two additional runners scored, tying the game at 6.

Rengifo needed assistance to stand and was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. There was no immediate work on the second baseman's injury.

Simpson then delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to left that plated Diaz four batters later.

The Padres took a three-run lead in the top of the seventh on Manny Machado's two-run single with the bases loaded. San Diego then executed a delayed double-steal allowing Fernando Tatis, Jr., to score from third.

Aranda hit a 453-foot home run to center field in the third. Caminero ended a 15-game homer drought with a solo shot in the sixth.

Up next

Padres LHP Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.21 ERA) faces Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (14-5, 2.95) in the series finale on Sunday.