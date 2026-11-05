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SIU-Edwardsville earns 85-61 win against Concordia of Illinois

The home team defeated the visiting university 85-61; the victory extends the winning streak to start the season

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SIU-Edwardsville earns 85-61 win against Concordia of Illinois
SIU-Edwardsville earns 85-61 win against Concordia of Illinois

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Pickett’s 19 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Concordia of Illinois 85-61 on Wednesday.

Pickett went 8 of 15 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (2-0). Brennan Miller scored 12 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added seven rebounds and four blocks. David Wilson had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jacob Robinson finished with 17 points and two steals for Concordia. Matthew Guthrie added 13 points.

Up next

SIU-Edwardsville visits Lipscomb in its next matchup on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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