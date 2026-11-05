Skyers scores 22 as Norfolk State takes down Randolph 78-71

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jordan Skyers had 22 points in Norfolk State’s 78-71 victory over Randolph on Wednesday.

Skyers also contributed six steals for the Spartans (2-0). Bahsil Laster added 20 points while going 6 of 10 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line while they also had seven assists. Chris Walker had 19 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Khalil Caple finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the WildCats. Randolph also got 12 points and 11 rebounds from Chase James. Say’Quan Welsh also had 11 points and three steals.

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Norfolk State visits William & Mary in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.