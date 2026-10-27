SMU enters Enfield's 3rd season with no returning starters after 1st NCAA tourney since 2017

SMU (20-14, 8-10 ACC)

The Mustangs return no starters after making their first NCAA Tournament since 2017, and losing 89-79 in a First Four game to Miami (Ohio). Three starters exhausted their eligibility and two others transferred. SMU is going into its third season in the Atlantic Coast Conference and third with coach Andy Enfield. The roster has been replenished with eight transfers, including guard Oziyah Sellers, who played two seasons for Enfield at Southern California before a year at Stanford and another at St. John's while averaging 10.3 points for the Big East champ.

Players to watch

Guard Rowan Brumbaugh averaged 19.1 points, which was second in the American Conference, and 4.9 assists per game last season at Tulane. He started all 67 of the Green Wave's games the past two seasons after 31 games as a freshman at Georgetown in 2023-24. ... Jaylin Stewart, a 6-7 forward, averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds for national runner-up UConn. ... Billy White III is a 6-8 forward and capable 3-point shooter who after reclassifying to the 2025 signing class joined SMU early and redshirted as a freshman last season. ... Freshman forward Jakub Szumert was one of the top available prospects from Europe. He averaged 13.4 points and 6.5 rebounds in 45 games last season for Orlen Basket Liga, a pro league in Poland.

Departures and arrivals

Top scorers Boopie Miller and Jaron Pierre Jr. were among the graduated starters. After getting an extra year of eligibility, guard B.J. Edwards (12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game) transferred to Oklahoma. Samet Yigitoglu, a 7-2 center, is now at Indiana. ... Along with Brumbaugh and Stewart, the Mustangs added from the transfer portal 6-8 forward Nic Codie from Texas, 6-11 forward Johan Munch from Oregon State, forward Jaylin Stewart from national runner-up UConn and guard David Terrell Jr. from North Texas.

Top games

The Mustangs open the season Nov. 2 at home against Southern University. SMU's conference opener is Jan. 2 at No. 9 Virginia , and No. 11 Louisville visits Dallas a week later. No. 2 Duke is at Moody Coliseum on Feb. 9.

Facts and figures

SMU will play only one true road game in its 14 games before ACC play. The Mustangs go to DePaul on Dec. 5. They have neutral-site games against LSU and Minnesota. ... SMU is 44-25 overall and 21-17 in ACC games since moving to the league two years ago . ... Their nine 100-point games overall in that span are the most for any ACC team.

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