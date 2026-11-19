Storms that brought record rains to South Florida this week shifted north to the Space Coast on Thursday, sending rivers over their banks and prompting water rescues of both humans and horses alike. In California, rain continued to pound the coast, filling streets with water, submerging cars and forcing hundreds of flight cancellations.

This is supposed to be Florida’s dry season that runs from October to May.

So far, it’s been quite the opposite.

“Never seen such a thing like this in Florida,” said Jazmin Foster, who has lived in her Melbourne home for eight years.

The storms have already dumped nearly 17 inches of rain over 48 hours in the Fort Lauderdale area, according to preliminary totals from the National Weather Service. Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach have already seen their wettest November on record, the National Weather Service said.

This week’s storms have been fueled by persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system and an associated stationary front in the Gulf, which together have pushed a steady onshore flow across the Florida Peninsula, the weather service said.

Some South Florida school districts were closed for a second day Thursday. The heavy rains and flash flooding were expected to persist through Friday, possibly moving north toward coastal portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic into the weekend, the weather service said.

Dozens of horses and other animals caught in floodwaters at equestrian center

On Thursday, the storms hit Brevard County directly. Some residents who have endured numerous hurricanes in their lifetimes said they saw airboats on their streets for the first time on Thursday being used to rescue residents.

In Palm Bay, the city conducted mandatory evacuations for some residents of Palm Bay Estates, a mobile home community for residents age 55 and older. Crews arrived by boat to assist residents, while the city strongly encouraged others in a voluntary evacuation area to relocate. Shelters were opened for residents forced from their homes.

Water inundated Foster's home Thursday, a little more than two weeks after she endured a previous round of flooding. She said an insurance claim she filed for the earlier flood was denied.

“Now this time we have standing water in our yard, but not as much, but our road was flooded and sewers overflowing and more water coming in my two kids’ bedrooms again,” Foster told The Associated Press via social media. “Where is FEMA? Multiple people here in Brevard need help! I know other people are worse than we are!”

The St. Johns River near Cocoa rose above a record flood level set in 1953 and was forecast to stay at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week, according to the weather service.

Nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel with 50 high-water vehicles have been deployed to help with flood response efforts along the east coast, the state Division of Emergency Management said Thursday. They are among many local and state authorities responding, including about 235 officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

California endures more flooding

Some areas of Southern California saw 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within an hour Thursday, the weather service said. A flash flood warning was issued for southwestern Los Angeles County, including Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Hollywood Hills.

More than 200 flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport were delayed Thursday, about 12% of the total air traffic, but there were only a handful of cancellations, according to Flightradar24.

Evacuation warnings for the Sunset, Hearst and Palisades burn scar areas in Los Angeles County remained in effect until Friday morning, due to heavy rains and possible debris flows. Authorities warned residents to prepare for possible evacuations, and firefighters would be visiting high-risk homes.

Along the southern and central California coast, the weather service forecast high surf, dangerous waves, rip currents, beach erosion and coastal flooding, with possible damage to some piers.

South of the Monterey Peninsula, heavy rains spurred rock and mud slides in Big Sur, forcing a more than 40-mile (64-kilometer) closure of Highway 1 along the Pacific Coast.

Photos posted by the California Highway Patrol show sections of the highway covered with debris. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Flash flood watches were posted for the Timber and Plaskett burn areas in the Big Sur area along the coast and the Pickett burn area in Napa County through Thursday afternoon, with the potential for debris flows, the weather service said.

Watching the skies — and surf — for Thanksgiving week

A non-tropical low-pressure system expected to form Friday could become a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern U.S. coast, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts should expect strong winds, dangerous surf and coastal flooding into early next week.

In Southern California, the weather service said extremely high tides of more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) were expected to continue through next week.

Associated Press writer Amy Taxin contributed to this report.