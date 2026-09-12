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Solheim Cup resumes with Europe and US tied, Korda and Corpuz seeking a 6th straight win

The Solheim Cup resumed in a deadlock after the opening day; Europe gained an early advantage in Saturday morning play

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Solheim Cup resumes with Europe and US tied, Korda and Corpuz seeking a 6th straight win
Solheim Cup resumes with Europe and US tied, Korda and Corpuz seeking a 6th straight win

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands (AP) — The Solheim Cup resumed under a gloomy sky Saturday with Europe and the United States tied at 4-4 and both teams hoping for more from their power pairings.

Yet more points in the case of record-breaking American duo Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda, who set out in the first match of Day 2 seeking a sixth straight victory together.

As for the Europeans, they need more form from Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, who combined for just a half-point across two sessions on the opening day.

After more noisy first-tee fun at Bernardus Golf, Team Europe made a stronger start to the morning foursomes that got underway at 7:40 a.m. local time.

Corpuz and Korda were trailing, 1 down, to Swedish pair Linn Grant and Maja Stark after five holes. In Match 3, European rookies Mimi Rhodes and Nastasia Nadaud were reunited and were 2 up over Andrea Lee and Auston Kim after four holes.

Both sessions were split 2-2 on Friday, and that never happened in the previous 19 editions of the Solheim Cup.

The United States, which has an 11-7-1 advantage in a series that dates to 1990 , is the defending champion and needs 14 points to retain the crystal trophy.

See AP’s full golf coverage here

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