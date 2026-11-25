JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African court on Wednesday threw out a panel’s report that found preliminary evidence of serious misconduct by President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of a cash theft at his farm, a finding that had fueled efforts to impeach him.

The panel, which was appointed by the country's Parliament, investigated allegations that Ramaphosa was guilty of misconduct over the scandal involving about $580,000 in cash that was stashed in a sofa at his game farm and then stolen.

The ruling by the Western Cape High Court will come as a political boost for Ramaphosa, who has faced calls to resign over the scandal from opposition parties and his political foes within his African National Congress party.

“The report of the independent panel is declared unlawful and is reviewed and set aside in its entirety,” Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana said on Wednesday.

The theft came to light after a former intelligence boss reported to the police that Ramaphosa had allegedly sought to cover up a theft of millions of U.S. dollars in cash at his farm, initially claiming it was about $4 million.

The panel's report has been at the center of attempts by opposition parties' lawmakers to have Ramaphosa impeached.

He has faced scrutiny over the source of the money, as well as allegations that he sought to cover up the theft in 2020 by instructing the head of his personal security team to investigate it.

The panel's report said there was initial evidence of serious misconduct by Ramaphosa, including that the theft wasn’t properly reported, the source of the money was unclear and the amount might have been much more than Ramaphosa had said.

It also raised questions over assistance allegedly sought from neighboring Namibia to help track down a suspect linked to the theft and recommended a full investigation.

The Western Cape High Court said the panel went beyond its mandate during the probe and also relied on hearsay evidence.

The ruling declared any actions taken by lawmakers based on the report to also be unlawful.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, claiming the money was proceeds from the sale of buffalos at his farm, and that he had reported the matter to the head of security.

In 2022, he survived an initial vote in Parliament over the scandal when ANC lawmakers voted to reject the report and halt any impeachment process.

The African Transformation Movement party, which is in favor of Ramaphosa's impeachment, criticized the ruling.