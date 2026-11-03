South Dakota wins 95-57 over Mount Marty

Jahni Summers had 17 points in South Dakota’s 95-57 win over Mount Marty on Monday.

Summers shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Coyotes (1-0).

Vince Buzelis scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 5 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and added seven rebounds and six assists. Kajus Kublickas shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Mande Wanlemvo led the Lancers in scoring, finishing with 17 points.

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South Dakota faces Northern Kentucky at home on Wednesday, and Mount Marty visits Omaha on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.