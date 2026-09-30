South Korea embraces a huge shark slowly circling a canal in the country's biggest port city

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A huge gray shark named Bukangi has become an honorary mascot in South Korea’s biggest port city while slowly circling a canal where the animal has been trapped for nearly two weeks.

Officials in Busan have embraced the attention brought by the shark, which has drawn thousands of tourists and now shares the Korean name for the city’s North Port, where it was first spotted Sept. 18.

The shark, which officials say is about 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) long, has become a social media sensation, but guiding it back to open water has proved tricky.

Officials on Tuesday deployed five vessels to the waterway. They sprayed streams of water from tanks while attempting to herd the shark toward the open sea, an effort closely watched by huge crowds on site and broadcast on YouTube.

The crews gave up hours later after the shark repeatedly swam past or dived to avoid the boats, remaining inside the canal.

Kim Won-ho, a Busan City official, said authorities will make another attempt as early as Friday to free the shark, which experts say is important for its safety and long-term health.

The state-run National Institute of Fisheries Science is producing a specially designed net 50 meters (54 yards) long or bigger to be stretched across the waterway by boat to channel the shark toward the exit. Another boat will spray water from behind to drive the shark in that direction, according to tentative plans, he said.

“We’re adapting our response to the situation on site,” Kim said.

Officials have not detected any clear signs that the shark’s health has deteriorated while stuck in the canal, but they still consider its release to the open sea as crucial, he said.

About 600,000 visitors have flocked to the North Port to see the shark since counting began Sept. 19, including nearly half a million during last week’s Chuseok holiday break, the Korean Thanksgiving, city officials said.

“Bukangi has naturally become a new part of Busan’s story with the interest and love of the city’s people,” Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo said in a statement.