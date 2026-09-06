Springs throws 7 shutout innings, Muncy homers as A's beat Mariners 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched seven scoreless inning, Max Muncy homered for the second straight day and the Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Saturday night.

Lawrence Butler added a two-run homer, Henry Bolte and Donovan Walton each had RBI hits, and Geoff Hartlieb and Elvis Alvarado worked the final two innings.

The A's (57-86) have won four in a row for the first time since June 13.

The Mariners (66-77) dropped a season-worst 11 games under .500, losing their third straight against the Athletics. Seattle is seven games behind first-place Houston in the AL West and six back of Cleveland for the final AL wild-card spot.

Springs (4-13) bounced back after a tough stretch in August, including allowing seven runs in his previous start against Baltimore on Aug. 30. Heading into Seattle with a 6.37 ERA, the 33-year-old allowed no runs on two hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two on just 81 pitches. It was Springs' first win since April 14.

Muncy hit his ninth homer of the season — a 428-foot solo blast into left field off George Kirby (9-11). Muncy added an RBI single in the fourth to make it 2-0.

Kirby went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits.

Butler hit his 13th home run of the season to left field off Michael Rucker in the eighth inning.

Up next

Athletics LHP Gage Jump (6-9, 5.15) was set to face RHP Bryan Woo (10-9, 4.25) in the series finale Sunday.

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