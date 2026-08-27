Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Stanford hosts Hawaii in season opener for both teams

Hawaii shows stronger overall team statistics; Stanford consistently lags in offensive and defensive metrics

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Stanford hosts Hawái in season opener for both teams
Stanford hosts Hawái in season opener for both teams

Hawaii at Stanford, Saturday 7 p.m. EDT

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Hawaii (2025)

Total offense: 393.8 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 290.6 yards per game (8th). Hawaii ranked tied for 4th in FBS last season with 41.5 pass atempts per game.

Rushing: 103.2 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (T-56th)

Total defense: 361.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing defense: 227.6 yards per game (85th)

Rushing defense: 133.9 yards per game (44th)

Scoring defense: 24.1 points per game (62nd)

Stanford (2025)

Total offense: 306.5 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 222.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 84.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (122nd). Stanford ranked tied for 132nd in FBS last season with eight TD runs.

Total defense: 407.2 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing defense: 288.9 yards per game (136th)

Rushing defense: 119.3 yards per game (25th)

Scoring defense: 29.2 points per game (96th)

Team leaders

Hawaii (2025)

Passing: Micah Alejado, 3,106 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 559 yards on 122 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 963 yards on 49 catches, 12 TDs

Stanford (2025)

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 643 yards on 145 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 749 yards on 59 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Hawaii beat California 35-31 in the Hawaii Bowl to end the season with a 9-4 record.

Stanford lost 49-20 to Notre Dame to end last season with a 4-8 record. It was the final game under interim coach Frank Reich. Tavita Pritchard took over the team after that game.

Next game

Hawaii hosts UNLV on Sept. 5.

Stanford hosts No. 7 Miami on Sept. 4.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Los ejercicios que fortalecen los músculos y se pueden hacer en cualquier lugar
    1

    Ni gimnasio ni caminata: los ejercicios que fortalecen los músculos y se pueden hacer en cualquier lugar

  2. Cecilia Scalia, astrónoma: “En Argentina el punto máximo será a la 1 de la mañana”
    2

    Cecilia Scalia, astrónoma, sobre el eclipse: “Es una oportunidad única; elegiría ver el máximo de la Luna rojiza, que en Argentina va a ser a la 1 de la mañana”

  3. Cada vez más líderes y organismos se atreven a desafiar al presidente de EE.UU.
    3

    Tanto en el país como en el extranjero, el respeto hacia Trump se transforma cada vez más en desafío

  4. Cuándo ocurrirá el eclipse lunar y en qué regiones será visible
    4

    Eclipse lunar 2026: cuándo ocurrirá y en qué países será visible