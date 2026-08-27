Stanford hosts Hawaii in season opener for both teams

Hawaii at Stanford, Saturday 7 p.m. EDT

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Hawaii (2025)

Total offense: 393.8 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 290.6 yards per game (8th). Hawaii ranked tied for 4th in FBS last season with 41.5 pass atempts per game.

Rushing: 103.2 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 29.0 points per game (T-56th)

Total defense: 361.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing defense: 227.6 yards per game (85th)

Rushing defense: 133.9 yards per game (44th)

Scoring defense: 24.1 points per game (62nd)

Stanford (2025)

Total offense: 306.5 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 222.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 84.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (122nd). Stanford ranked tied for 132nd in FBS last season with eight TD runs.

Total defense: 407.2 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing defense: 288.9 yards per game (136th)

Rushing defense: 119.3 yards per game (25th)

Scoring defense: 29.2 points per game (96th)

Team leaders

Hawaii (2025)

Passing: Micah Alejado, 3,106 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INTs, 66.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Landon Sims, 559 yards on 122 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Jackson Harris, 963 yards on 49 catches, 12 TDs

Stanford (2025)

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,813 yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 643 yards on 145 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: CJ Williams, 749 yards on 59 catches, 6 TDs

Last game

Hawaii beat California 35-31 in the Hawaii Bowl to end the season with a 9-4 record.

Stanford lost 49-20 to Notre Dame to end last season with a 4-8 record. It was the final game under interim coach Frank Reich. Tavita Pritchard took over the team after that game.

Next game

Hawaii hosts UNLV on Sept. 5.

Stanford hosts No. 7 Miami on Sept. 4.

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