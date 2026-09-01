Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. is unsure if he'll play Week 1 if a new deal isn't in place

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Porter Jr.'s balky back felt good enough to return to practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

At the moment, his health appears to be the least of his concerns.

The fourth-year cornerback didn't commit to playing in Pittsburgh's season opener against Atlanta on Sept. 13 if he and the team can't come to terms on a new contract.

“I don't know,” Porter said. “I've got to talk to (the front office) and my agents about that one.”

The 26-year-old is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being selected with the first pick of the second round in 2023. He said during minicamp in June that he believes he's one of the best defensive backs in the league and is confident that he'll be compensated that way.

Three months later, Porter has yet to put pen to paper.

While general manager Omar Khan said Monday he wants Porter — the son of former Steelers linebacker and coach Joey Porter Sr. — to be in Pittsburgh for the entirety of his career, it doesn't feel as if the two sides are particularly close.

Porter, who hasn't allowed a touchdown pass while being the primary defender since his rookie season, essentially grew up in the Steelers locker room. His ties to the organization are deep, which has made the process of separating the business side of things difficult.

“It’s been tough, I’m not going to lie, and it’s my first go-around with this," Porter said. “But I mean, it’s been also great because I have all my guys with me, all the coaches and players really are on my side.”

Veteran defensive back Jalen Ramsey recently said it was time for the Steelers to pay Porter, though first-year coach Mike McCarthy described the two sides as at an impasse.

Asked if he hopes something gets done with the opener less than two weeks away, Porter shrugged.

“I could hope and think all day, but it’s really, it’s up to (the front office) and what they want to do with this team,” he said. "So all I can do is just show up every day to work and be prepared."

Pittsburgh has already handed out new deals to several other members of the 2023 draft class, including linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington . Porter said he's happy for his teammates and has no issue with the team taking care of them.

“Those are my guys,” Porter said. “So I was ecstatic that they got paid.”

The Steelers have a long-held policy of not negotiating once the regular season begins, meaning there is a firm deadline in place.

It's not unusual for Pittsburgh to put things together at the last minute. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt agreed to terms less than 72 hours before the opening kickoff in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

“Things carry out a long time,” Porter said. “I know T.J. went through this. Cam Heyward went through this as well. So I never really had a clock on it. If it gets done, it gets done. If it don't, it don't.”

Heyward said his advice to Porter was “don't take it personal, but you will." Though the seven-time Pro Bowler added he is not worried about the contract being an issue whenever Porter takes the field.

“I think every player in there says Joey's got to do what's best for him and Joey's got to be ready for Week 1, and hopefully we can celebrate a new contract for him,” Heyward said.

Though he's been limited by a back issue that cropped up during a mobility test when the team reported to training camp in late July, Porter has been in the classroom studying up on first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's approach.

Porter stressed the injury was the sole reason for his absence during camp, and Heyward believes whenever Porter gets out there he'll be ready to continue on the trajectory that's made him one of the better man-to-man defenders in the league.

“We're expecting him to be the Joey of usual,” Heyward said. “I don't think there's going to be a drop-off. I think we've all got to be ready to welcome him back.”

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