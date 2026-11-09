Steelers hoping wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. will be back soon as trade deadline looms

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers , like a lot of playoff contenders, could use some help at wide receiver.

The difference between Pittsburgh and many of the teams they're competing against in a loaded AFC, however, is that help will soon be on the way without having to shop for it.

Michael Pittman Jr. is nearing a return from a foot injury that's limited him to three games. The veteran is eligible to come off injured reserve this week, meaning there's a chance — albeit perhaps an outside one — that Pittman could be available on Sunday when the Steelers (6-2) visit Cincinnati (6-2) with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said he believes Pittman is “getting close." Pittman worked out last Friday during the team's bye week and is scheduled to do even more on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Roman Wilson, in the midst of a breakout season before injuring his hand while attempting to make a leaping grab against Indianapolis on Oct. 11, could potentially be activated off injured reserve ahead of a trip to Philadelphia on Nov. 22.

The Steelers have traditionally been quiet at the deadline, opting for small moves that bolster roster depth rather than trying to make a splash. Yet with quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his 22nd and final season and Pittsburgh's defense playing at an elite level in a conference without a true front-runner, anything is possible.

“We all understand what’s in front of us here, going into tomorrow,” McCarthy said. “But we just want to get our guys, get them healthy.”

McCarthy joked that for about a decade during his career he wasn't sure when the trade deadline actually was other than knowing it was at some point in the middle of the season.

While deferring to general manager Omar Khan on any potential additions, the reality is whoever is out there going forward will be asked to take some of the attention away from star DK Metcalf, who has just three catches over Pittsburgh's past two games due in large part to the amount of attention he's receiving from opposing defenses without another proven downfield option.

“I think (Pittman and Wilson returning) will help all of them for sure,” offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said. “I think anytime you can get your full group of guys back, it certainly eliminates the stress that other guys have to do to pick up the load.”

The Steelers have gotten by without a true deep threat thanks to a career year from running back Jaylen Warren, who is in the top five in the NFL in yards from scrimmage and has been nearly as effective catching the ball out of the backfield as he has been taking handoffs from Rodgers.

Regardless of what the roster looks like after the deadline, McCarthy is bullish on his team, which will take a four-game winning streak to Cincinnati for a primetime showdown with the Bengals.

“I just think you don’t win anything after eight games,” he said. “But that’s why I think it’s so important to stay in tune with who you are and where we are. And so we know where we are, and I know who we are, and we’re a team that can continue to improve, and that’s exciting.”

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