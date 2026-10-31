Stephen Curry scores 31 points and outduels Luka Doncic as Warriors come back to beat Lakers 112-95

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 31 points, six assists and four rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors erased an early 25-point deficit then ran away from Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers for a 112-95 win Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

Doncic had 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but the Lakers couldn't make it back-to-back blowouts against Golden State after winning the teams' season opener last week in LA.

It was the largest margin of victory in the shot clock era for a team that trailed by 20 or more points at end of first quarter. On March 4, 1976, the Warriors trailed the Bulls 41-18 after one quarter and won by 14 at 124-110 — the previous best.

In the fourth, Curry passed Dominique Wilkins (26,668) for 18th place on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Brandin Podziemski added 21 points, six assists and five rebounds, while De'Anthony Melton scored 16 off the bench and fellow reserve Georges Niang 11 for the Warriors.

Doncic had 21 points on 7 for 12 shooting with five 3-pointers, five assists and a pair of steals through the first quarter as the Lakers raced ahead 38-15.

The Warriors then outscored the Lakers by the same 38-15 score in the second. That made Golden State the first team in the shot clock era — including playoffs — to trail by 23 or more points at the end of the first quarter and be tied or better at halftime.

Curry hit a 3 over Doncic at the 6:22 mark of the third quarter only for the Lakers star to knock one down from deep moments later on the other end. Doncic was whistled for a technical with 21.8 seconds left in the third, with fans chanting and booing at him, then teammate Matisse Thybulle received a technical in the fourth.

The Lakers capitalized on 17 Golden State turnovers for 25 points, 10 of those miscues in the opening period.

Up next

Lakers: Host Raptors on Sunday night.

Warriors: Host Clippers on Sunday night.

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