Stephen Curry scores 34 points as Warriors hold off Suns 116-113 in testy game with three technicals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 34 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Charles Bassey scored a career-best 19 points to go with eight rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Phoenix Suns 116-113 in a testy matchup Monday night featuring three technicals and Draymond Green's ejection.

Curry made 11 of 12 free throws, missing his final attempt with five seconds left. He made his initial 51 of the season.

Devin Booker had 26 points and five assists for the Suns before fouling out with 58 seconds left.

Green was ejected two minutes into the third quarter for consecutive technical fouls. Khaman Maluach had pushed Green to the ground in the paint moments earlier and the Golden State star jumped up from beneath and wrapped his arms around the Suns center and threw him to the floor. Dillon Brooks immediately sprinted in to enter the fray and approached Green, and they pushed and shoved. Green put his hand on Brooks’ neck, and both received technicals.

Tempers flared again with 7:26 remaining in the game as players put their hands on each other, separated by security personnel. Miles Bridges received a technical as “a physical escalator” when he ran to the baseline area and shoved Bassey after Bassey kept his arms wrapped around Jalen Green’s head when they fought for a rebound beneath the basket.

Brandin Podziemski added 20 points in the Warriors' fifth straight win after an 0-3 start, as Golden State reached the midway point in its six-game homestand.

Bridges added 21 points and Brooks contributed 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

After Booker's jumper put Phoenix ahead 55-39 with 3:47 left in the second quarter, the Warriors responded with a 12-0 burst and trailed 57-51 at intermission.

Golden State used its seventh different starting lineup in eight games, with Will Richard making his second start of the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg followed up his career-high 37 points from a night earlier in a 124-112 win against the Clippers with 16 points, five assists and five rebounds. Curry and Green had both rested Sunday.

Up next

Suns: Host Portland on Wednesday night.

Warriors: Host Miami on Thursday night.

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