LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen , who has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two of the past three years, was summoned to see the stewards for two possible violations in Friday's practice session.

Stewards wanted to question him about an incident with George Russell, who won here two years ago , in Turn 14 and for “driving erratically” near Franco Colapinto. Russell also was called in for questioning regarding his role.

A decision from the stewards was expected before Friday night's qualifying session.

The incidents came as drivers practice on a dry road for the first time after two wet sessions on Thursday.

The final practice session had plenty of tension on its own.

Verstappen weaved in front of Russell. Then Russell drove wide into Verstappen going into the turn, their cars side by side .

“He just pushed me into the barrier,” Verstappen said on his radio.

“Ha ha,” Russell said on his radio. “Fun and games, eh?”

Verstappen also weaved in front of Colapinto.

And there was an incident with Lando Norris that didn't require the stewards' attention. After passing Norris on a straightaway, Verstappen’s tires locked up.

“Instant Karma,” Norris said on his radio. “Amazing.”

Russell’s time of 1:34.041 was the best in the practice session, nearly a second ahead of current series champion Kimi Antonelli and Norris. Verstappen was 1.309 seconds slower, putting him sixth.

See AP’s full auto racing coverage here