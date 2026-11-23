WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Dominick Stewart scored 24 points and Richmond took down Liberty 92-88 in double overtime on Sunday.

Stewart shot 8 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Spiders (4-3). Aiden Argabright scored 21 points, going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line. Amon Dorries shot 5 of 12 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Eli Sancomb led the way for the Flames (4-2) with 25 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Liberty also got 18 points and seven rebounds from T.J. Drain. Cooper Campbell finished with 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.