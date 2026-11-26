RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominick Stewart’s 32 points led Richmond over Bethune-Cookman 86-79 on Wednesday.

Stewart added six rebounds for the Spiders (5-3). Jamie Kaiser Jr. shot 7 for 15, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Aiden Argabright finished with 15 points.

Mari Jordan led the Wildcats (0-6) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 15 points for Bethune-Cookman.

Stewart scored 14 points in the first half and Richmond went into halftime trailing 41-34. Stewart’s 18-point second half helped Richmond finish off the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.