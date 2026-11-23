PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tiernan Stynes had 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-75 victory against Portland State on Sunday.

Stynes had six rebounds for the Titans (3-2). Christian WIlliams scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added six assists and three steals. Joshua Ward shot 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Dennis Johnson III led the way for the Vikings (3-4) with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Portland State also got 10 points and six rebounds from Jaquay Randolph. Yaroslav Nikonov also had 10 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.