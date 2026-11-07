Sub Noah Okafor strikes in 97 seconds as Leeds edges Spurs amid VAR controversy

Substitute Noah Okafor had an immediate impact as he sent Leeds to a 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday in a Premier League match marked by controversy.

Okafor had been on the field for only 97 seconds when he gave Leeds the lead in the 79th minute. A throw-in was headed on by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Harry Wilson pushed the ball into Okafor’s path to drive home.

It was Leeds’ first victory since a 4-1 rout of Newcastle almost two months ago and lifted the team into eighth, two points above Spurs — which had been looking for its fourth straight win after none from their first six matches.

Tottenham will feel Leeds should have played the second half with 10 men after a nasty challenge by Jayden Bogle on Mathys Tel in the 34th minute. It wasn’t malicious but the late tackle saw Bogle’s studs land on the trailing ankle of Tel, leaving the Tottenham forward writhing in agony.

A long VAR check for a possible red card for Bogle ended with no action deemed necessary. Tel tried to continue but had to come off a few minutes later.

Elsewhere, Arsenal was hosting Hull and looking to extend its three-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Second-place Manchester City was visiting relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest and hoping to avoid a third straight defeat.

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