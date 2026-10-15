Sunderland scores late to beat Torreense 2-1 in Europa League, Milan and Leverkusen win big

Sunderland needed an injury-time goal from Noah Sadiki to beat Portuguese second-division side Torreense 2-1 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Alphadjo Cisse’s hat trick sparked Italian giant AC Milan's 4-0 rout of Salzburg and Leverkusen also cruised 4-0 past Lech Poznan after Patrik Schick scored twice from the penalty spot. But Crystal Palace lost 3-2 at Lyon.

Sunderland gets late winner

Substitute Granit Xhaka set up Sadiki to volley home the winner in stoppage time and complete a comeback at the surprise winner of the Portuguese Cup.

Sunderland dominated play but its first European campaign since 1973 received a scare when Volnei Feltes gave goalkeeper Robin Roefs no chance with a perfect strike into the top corner in the 37th minute.

Jules Ahoka equalized after the visitors stepped up pressure in the second half.

Cisse shines

Ruben Amorim’s Milan bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Benfica at San Siro in the opening round.

The 19-year-old Cisse set the pace with an early header for a 1-0 lead and added his second from close range late in the first half.

He got his hat trick with a right-foot shot briefly after the interval and substitute Gonçalo Ramos completed the rout.

Salzburg made nothing of a one-man advantage after Milan defender Filippo Terracciano received a red card six minutes from time.

Lyon built a 2-0 first-half lead with captain Corentin Tolisso netting after 10 minutes from close range and Ghana winger Ernest Nuamah doubling the lead just before the break.

Yeremy Pino reduced the deficit early in the second half with a left-foot strike into the roof of the net. Substitute Pavel Šulc restored a two-goal advantage for the French side before Daichi Kamada scored the second for Palace.

Ismaïla Sarr started his first game of the season for the visitors.

Last season, Crystal Palace won the third-tier Conference League after its entry to the Europa League was blocked by UEFA because it shared ownership links with Lyon.

Later Thursday, Bournemouth hosts Sturm Graz in its first European home game.

After a 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad in the opening game of its maiden campaign, coach Marco Rose’s side has another chance to forget a winless start to the Premier League.

Unwelcome Hapoel

Israeli champion Hapoel Beer-Sheva was without its fans at its away game in Alkmaar after local authorities banned them from attending because of security reasons.

Alkmaar won 2-1.

Hapoel’s next away game at Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise on Oct. 22 will be played behind closed doors in Düsseldorf, Germany after authorities in Leuven banned the game due to public safety.

Match moved in Albania in Conference League

The game between Egnatia and Danish Midtjylland in the Conference League ended in a 1-1 draw after it was moved from Tirana to the city of Elbasan by UEFA amid massive anti-government protests in the capital of Albania.

French league leader Monaco won 2-1 away at CSKA Sofia and Hajduk Split upset Ajax 2-1.

Later Thursday, high-flying Brighton opens its Conference League campaign against Kauno Žalgiris.

English clubs have won three of the five editions of the Conference League.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here