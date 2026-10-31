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Suns' Dillon Brooks ejected from game for kicking Nuggets' Jamal Murray in the groin

A professional basketball player was ejected for a flagrant foul; the incident occurred during a game against Denver

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LA NACION
Suns' Dillon Brooks ejected from game for kicking Nuggets' Jamal Murray in the groin
Suns' Dillon Brooks ejected from game for kicking Nuggets' Jamal Murray in the groin

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected Friday night against the Denver Nuggets for kicking Jamal Murray in the groin .

Brooks attempted a turnaround jumper in the third quarter with Murray guarding, and when Brooks fell backward he kicked his right leg forward, making contact with Murray.

Brooks was called for an offensive foul and Murray was writhing in pain on the court for a few moments before eventually getting up and staying in the game. The officials reviewed the play and upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2, which is an automatic ejection.

Brooks was leading the Suns with 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting at the time of his ejection.

See AP’s full NBA coverage here

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