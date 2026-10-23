Suspect arrested after 1 killed and several wounded in a shooting in Paris suburb

PARIS (AP) — One person was killed and four others were wounded when gunshots were fired from a vehicle in a Parisian suburb on Friday, French authorities said.

A suspect was arrested near the town of Trappes and taken into police custody, police said, adding that the motive remained unclear.

“All available resources of the security forces and judicial authorities have been fully mobilized,” French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said.

“France’s National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office has announced that it is monitoring the situation.”

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh told BFM TV that the gunman appeared to have fired relatively randomly, targeting passersby.

"It is a miracle that there were not more victims,” he said, adding that the suspect opened fire at various locations, including a playground.

Rabeh said the person killed was of African origin, while one of those critically wounded was of North African origin.

The shooting happened as France braces for another day of protests against the high cost of living on Saturday, with major museums closing their doors and the government deploying a significantly larger security presence to prevent a repeat of last week’s violent unrest which shocked the country.

Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed.