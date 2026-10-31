Syracuse scores game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds to go to defeat No. 19 SMU 30-27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Steve Angeli hit little-used tight end Noah Meyers on a 2-yard scoring strike with 17 seconds to go and Syracuse defeated No. 19 SMU 30-27 Saturday.

The Orange (4-4, 2-4 ACC) got the ball on their own 32-yard line with 3:36 remaining while trailing 27-23. Angeli led Syracuse on an 11-play drive capped by Meyers’ first touchdown for Syracuse.

It was Syracuse's first win over a ranked team since Nov. 30, 2024.

Angeli was 21 of 34 and 200 yards and opened the scoring with a 26-yard run early in the first quarter. Umari Hatcher had six catches for 65 yards.

Kevin Jennings threw for two scores and Kendrick Raphael ran 14 yards for what appeared to be a game-winner for SMU (6-2, 4-2) with nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter. His score gave the Mustangs a 27-20 lead, but Tripp Woody’s third field goal of the game brought Syracuse to 27-23 with 5:26 remaining.

Jennings was 29 of 36 for 351 yards with scoring strikes to Jalen Hale and Yamir Knight. Knight had six receptions for 80 yards. Raphael had five receptions for 33 yards and 51 more on the ground.

SMU’s defense, which entered the game allowing opponents to convert on third down only 27.3% of the time, the fourth lowest in the country, held the Orange to 4 of 17 on third down. Syracuse did go 3 for 3 on fourth down, including a 1-yard run by Ahmad Miller.

Syracuse was leading 20-17 when Angeli was penalized for intentional grounding from the end zone, awarding SMU a safety with 12 minutes to go in the game. Raphael’s score and a two-point conversion gave SMU a 27-20 lead.

The Orange held SMU nine points below their average.

The Takeaway

SMU: The Mustangs totaled 421 yards on offense, well below their average of 470, and they just couldn’t punch it in when they needed to. SMU could fall out of the AP Top 25.

Syracuse: Coach Fran Brown’s team is picking up some mojo — two straight wins and a very winnable home game against Clemson coming up. A bowl game, which seemed out of reach, is now a possibility.

Up next

SMU: Home against Virginia Tech on Friday.

Syracuse: Hosts Clemson on Nov. 7.

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