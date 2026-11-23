TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored twice, Zach Benson had a goal and two assists and Ukka-Pekka Luukkonen finished with 29 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Sunday.

Noah Ostlund had a goal and two points. Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich also scored for Buffalo.

The Sabres won for the second time in the past eight games.

Nikita Kucherov and Gage Goncalves scored for Tampa Bay, which suffered only its second loss on home ice this season in 12 games (10-2-0). Dennis Hildeby finished with 22 saves to suffer his first regulation loss this season in his sixth start.

Thompson has goals in four consecutive games and 12 goals in his past 12 games. His 33rd career multi-goal game ties Pat LaFontaine for 10th most in franchise history.

Thompson's two goals 5:12 apart in the second period broke open the game for Buffalo. He scored on a one-timer from the left circle for a 5-on-3 power play goal for a 3-1 lead then danced around Pontus Holmberg, who lost his stick, to get to the middle slot for a wrist shot at 16:17.

It was the 18th multi-goal period for Thompson, tying Dave Andreychuk for fifth most in franchise history.

Quinn increased his goal-scoring streak to three games, converting a 2-on-1 chance 1:22 into the second period to break a 1-1 tie.

Goncalves notched his first of the season to bring the Lightning to within 4-2 at 5:50 of the third period, but Ostlund put Buffalo back ahead by three goals a minute later. Benson added an empty net goal with 1:09 left.

Up next

Sabres: Host New York Rangers on Wednesday

Lightning: Host Carolina on Wednesday

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