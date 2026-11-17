LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The FBI has warned of a surge in financially motivated sextortion of teens — threatening to expose people’s private images unless they send money. This year is on track to be the worst ever.

By August, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) had received more than 40,000 reports of financial sextortion of minors, against a total of 50,000 for all of last year. Increasingly, sextortion targets boys.

The impact can be lethal. Dozens of young people have died by suicide after being sextorted.

“These perpetrators are becoming more and more aggressive,” said Charles Smith, the FBI’s law enforcement attaché in Abuja, Nigeria. “It can happen to any of our children, any child with access to a computer or online.”

Here’s what you need to know from the Associated Press/FRONTLINE investigation into sextortion :

Many sextortion cases originate in Nigeria, where scamming can be a way to survive

The FBI has traced many sextortion cases to Nigeria , where a thriving subculture celebrates Yahoo Boys, as internet fraudsters are known locally. The head of Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has called Yahoo Boys a “national shame,” but for many scamming is just another hustle in a country where more than 90% of workers don’t have stable, formal jobs.

Some say scamming has been normalized in part because of the legacy of colonialism. It’s often seen as a temporary gig, just a way to make ends meet while finishing university or earning enough to get a foothold in the legitimate economy. Hit songs and videos celebrate scamming rich Westerners as a quick path to flashy wealth, and blackmail scripts and tips circulate openly online and among friends.

“There’s no shame in being a Yahoo Boy,” said Adedeji Oyenuga, a professor of criminology at Lagos State University. “There is pride.”

Scammers exploit U.S. social media and payment infrastructure to blackmail teens

Scammers exploit U.S. social media to target victims on direct messaging apps, then move them swiftly to encrypted chats, child advocates say. Scammers use money mule PayPal accounts as well as gift cards to swiftly move victims’ money across borders, the AP found.

“We are seeing the offenders immediately connect and try to take those children to places where that communication may not be detected,” said Lauren Coffren, executive director of NCMEC’s Exploited Children Division. “That’s making it very difficult to be able to piece together these cases.”

PayPal said it is committed to providing a safe platform and invests extensively in systems to disrupt suspicious activity. It said it had deleted three money mule accounts used by sextortionists in Nigeria that AP identified shortly after they were created.

As tech companies increase privacy online, teens are becoming more vulnerable

After TikTok expanded direct messaging to allow users to exchange images last year, reports of financial sextortion on the platform skyrocketed, data from Canada’s Cybertip.ca reporting hotline shared with AP shows.

TikTok U.S. said it reminds users to share images only with people they trust. The company added that because messaging is not end-to-end encrypted, the platform is less attractive to bad actors.

The spread of end-to-end encryption has raised alarm among child advocates. Under U.S. law, when companies become aware of child sexual abuse material, including sextortion, they are required to report those incidents to NCMEC. But social media platforms cannot report what they don’t see, and end-to-end encryption means that only the sender and the receiver of a message can access its contents.

NCMEC said the expansion of end-to-end encryption made it more difficult to detect potential abuse and contributed to a 19% drop in reports in 2024.

Meta , the world’s largest social media company, completed its rollout of end-to-end encryption by default on Facebook Messenger in 2024. The company, which files more reports to NCMEC than any other, said it was aware of child safety concerns and did not implement the change until it had developed new safety features that work in encrypted environments.

Other end-to-end encrypted platforms report even less. Telegram and iMessage were among the top platforms where children under 18 reported receiving threats of sexual extortion, according to Australian regulators. Yet Apple filed just 296 reports to NCMEC last year. Telegram , which is based in Dubai and not subject to U.S. reporting laws, only started reporting in 2026, according to NCMEC.

Both Apple and Telegram said they were committed to child safety, but neither responded directly to questions about their reporting to NCMEC.

“It creates a wild, wild West,” NCMEC’s Coffren said. “I can imagine what we don’t know and it’s terrifying.”

Don’t pay a blackmailer. Cut off contact and report the crime.

The FBI and child safety advocates say the best way to defeat sextortionists is to ignore them. When victims stop engaging, the contact typically stops. They urge kids and teens at risk to talk with someone who can help — a parent, teacher, friend or child safety hotline — and to report the crime .

“If kids pay, the threats inevitably continue,” said Lindsay Lobb, director of support services at the nonprofit Canadian Centre for Child Protection (C3P). “These people are only looking for money. They are not interested in sharing your image.”

Fewer than one in 10 young people who were financially sextorted reported to C3P that their images had been shared. For the minority of cases where a photo is posted, Lobb added, it’s now possible to get those images taken down .