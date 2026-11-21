NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Tanner had 23 points and 11 rebounds as No. 15 Vanderbilt overcame terrible outside shooting to beat UCF 82-74 on Friday night.

Chandler Bing added 19 points for the Commodores (6-0), who concluded their six-game homestand with a shaky offensive performance. Vanderbilt went 2 of 21 (10%) from 3-point range but outrebounded the Knights 49-33 and finished 34 for 46 (74%) at the foul line.

UCF took 20 free throws and made 18 (90%).

Dior Johnson scored 30 points on 8-of-23 shooting for the Knights (4-2). He went 11 of 12 at the foul line.

Arturo Dean added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Ace Glass and Sebastian Williams-Adams each scored 10 for Vanderbilt. Berke Büyüktuncel had 13 rebounds and three blocks.

Glass shot 4 of 14 from the field, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Tanner was 0 for 5 from long range but 11 of 14 at the free-throw line.

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