Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Tasia Fortune's hanging was 'staged' after her death in a drug dispute, Mississippi police say

Investigators say a homicide victim was hanged after death; police have arrested two men linked to the staged scene

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Tasia Fortune's hanging was 'staged' after her death in a drug dispute, Mississippi police say
Tasia Fortune's hanging was 'staged' after her death in a drug dispute, Mississippi police say

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Investigators believe Tasia Fortune was already dead before the Black woman's body was hanged from a tree behind an abandoned home in the Mississippi capital this summer, a detective testified Friday.

The hanging of Tasia Fortune's body, which was found on Aug. 3, was “staged," Jackson police Det. Samuel Dukes testified, citing the medical examiner's opinion.

Authorities haven't disclosed the exact cause of Fortune's death, but they did rule it a homicide and have arrested two men, both of them Black, on murder charges and issued a warrant for the arrest of a third person.

Dukes also testified that the motive for the killing appears to have been a drug dispute. He said interviews with others revealed that Fortune fought hard before she was killed.

The case has attracted widespread attention because the scene recalled lynchings in the Southern state, which has a long and troubled history of racial violence.

Authorities haven't said why they believe the defendants hanged Fortune's body after she was already dead.

Dukes testified at a hearing for Jarques Ratliff, 51, who was the first person arrested in the case earlier this month. Ratliff remains in custody in the Hinds County jail without bond. The hearing will resume Sept. 30.

Police arrested the second defendant , 25-year-old Earnest Lloyd Jr., this week.

During Friday's hearing, Ratliff said that Fortune had been a friend of his.

Fortune's mother, Christy Spivey, has said her daughter, who had four children, struggled with homelessness in recent years, and that she wasn’t sure where Fortune was living at the time of her death. She said Fortune had talked about starting a cleaning business and was trying to get her life in order.

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Antes de la sentencia por el asesinato de Martín Aramburú, los acusados dijeron sus últimas palabras
    1

    Antes de la sentencia por el asesinato de Martín Aramburú, los acusados dijeron sus últimas palabras

  2. Electrolux cierra su planta en Rosario y empezará a importar todos sus productos
    2

    Electrolux cierra su planta en Rosario y empezará a importar todos sus productos

  3. La salud de Mirtha Legrand: qué dice el nuevo parte médico
    3

    La salud de Mirtha Legrand: qué dice el nuevo parte médico

  4. Patricia Bullrich se opuso al juicio político contra las juezas que frenaron el régimen penal juvenil
    4

    Patricia Bullrich se opuso al juicio político contra las juezas que frenaron el régimen penal juvenil