Taylor and Aguilar help Jaguars beat Saints 24-20 in preseason opener

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — J'Mari Taylor rushed for 78 yards and a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, and the Jacksonville Jaguars scored 18 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the New Orleans Saints 24-20 in both teams' preseason opener on Saturday.

Taylor's score, which gave the Jaguars their first lead, was set up by undrafted rookie quarterback Joey Aguilar's 43-yard completion deep down the left sideline to fellow rookie Trebor Pena.

New Orleans had two more possessions before the game ended with fourth-string QB Hunter Dekkers under center. The first ended with a punt, the second with an incomplete pass as time expired on second and goal from the 2.

Carter Bradley passed for 105 yards and short TD to tight end Hunter Long for the Jaguars. He also was intercepted by Jayden Price near midfield late in the first half, setting up a Saints touchdown.

Both teams sat out most of their projected starters, seeking to preserve their health while focusing on evaluations of players trying to fill reserve roles or simply stick on the roster.

Zach Wilson, acquired as a free agent by New Orleans this offseason, began making his case to become the backup to Tyler Shough. Wilson relieved Spencer Rattler in the second quarter and completed 11 of 16 passes for 145 yards and short touchdown to rookie tight end Oscar Delp.

Wilson completed three deep passes, hitting Bub Means for gains of 37 and 27 yards, and rookie Barion Brown for 28 yards.

Rattler, who entered training camp as the projected backup, completed 8 of 11 passes for 42 yards. He lost a fumble on a sack by Yasir Abdullah at the New Orleans 10, setting up one of Cam Little's three field goals for Jacksonville.

The Saints took a 7-0 lead on Audric Estime's 9-yard run, one play after Ty Chandler returned the opening kickoff 86 yards.

Nick Mullens started at QB for Jacksonville. He completed just three of seven passes for 33 yards and was intercepted on the Saints' 4-yard line by Jaylen Ford.

Undrafted rookie defensive end Michael Heldman had two sacks for New Orleans.

Injuries

Jaguars: Right tackle Chuma Edoga suffered an apparent leg injury during a running play on Jacksonville's first offensive snap.

Saints: Estime went to the locker room in the second quarter after taking a heavy hit to the knees from Jacksonville's Jabbar Muhammad on a screen pass. Rookie defensive tackle Christen Miller left the game shortly before halftime.

Up next

Jaguars: Host Carolina on Friday night.

Saints: Visit the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 22 after spending the bulk of the coming week practicing in California.

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