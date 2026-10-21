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LA NACION

Tesla's Q3 profit drops as it prepares for possible merger with Musk's other public company, SpaceX

Tesla quarterly profits fell significantly; the automaker is now evaluating a potential merger with a space firm

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LA NACION
Tesla's Q3 profit drops as it prepares for possible merger with Musk's other public company, SpaceX
Tesla's Q3 profit drops as it prepares for possible merger with Musk's other public company, SpaceXJeffrey Phelps - FR59249 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla reported a decline in profit for the latest quarter as it prepares for a possible merger with Elon Musk’s other big business , SpaceX.

The electric vehicle maker reported third-quarter net income of $787 million, or 22 cents per share, down 44% from the year-earlier period. Excluding certain items, though, earnings per share of 48 cents beat Wall Street analyst expectations by 3 cents.

Revenue was basically flat at $28 billion, falling slightly short of analysts’ forecast.

In a SpaceX conference call Tuesday, Musk said a long-rumored merger with Tesla might be in the works. He said that special committees had been set up at each company to discuss a possible combination, while cautioning that many hurdles remain.

Tesla stock rose 1.6% in after-hours trading after climbing 3.6% during the regular trading session.

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