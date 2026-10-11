Texans acquire WR Marvin Harrison Jr. from Cardinals, hoping to bolster offense

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, adding quarterback C.J. Stroud's college teammate in an effort to bolster Houston's offense.

The Texans also received a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in the deal while the Cardinals added a 2027 second-round and sixth-round pick, according to multiple reports.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced the trade after his team's 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Houston (1-4) made the trade despite being three games back in the AFC South behind Jacksonville.

“We traded for Marvin Harrison,” Ryans said to close his news conference in Nashville. “See ya!”

Harrison — the No. 4 pick out of Ohio State in 2024 — has had a disappointing two-plus seasons in Arizona. The 24-year-old was on the Cardinals' inactive list on Sunday as the team pursued a trade.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Harrison's production plummeted through the first four games this season, with just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

First-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have been supportive of Harrison despite his sparse usage, saying he’s doing everything he can to be productive. But the emergence of Michael Wilson — who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year — and the presence of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride made Harrison an afterthought in LaFleur’s offense.

Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts.

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